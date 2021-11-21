Kings’ fan throws up on court, forcing delay in eventual Jazz win

By Nov 21, 2021, 7:50 AM EST
0 Comments

Drinking and watching Kings’ basketball do not mix.

At least they didn’t for one fan Saturday night. During the fourth quarter of the eventual Jazz win, a Kings’ fan sitting courtside vomited on the court near the Utah bench. It forced a stoppage in play and all the Jazz players on the bench had to move away because of the smell. The delay lasted about 15 minutes, players were both disgusted and cracking up.

The arena workers who had to rush in and clean that up with towels deserve hazard pay for the game. That would be brutal. Even the Kings’ mascot got in on the act.

As for the Tweet of the night, it goes to the brilliant @WorldWideWob.

The Jazz went on to win 123-105, handing the Kings their seventh loss in eight games. And Luke Walton’s seat just got a little warmer.

