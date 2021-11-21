Kings’ fan throws up on court, forcing delay in eventual Jazz win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drinking and watching Kings’ basketball do not mix.

At least they didn’t for one fan Saturday night. During the fourth quarter of the eventual Jazz win, a Kings’ fan sitting courtside vomited on the court near the Utah bench. It forced a stoppage in play and all the Jazz players on the bench had to move away because of the smell. The delay lasted about 15 minutes, players were both disgusted and cracking up.

Said fella just stumbled his ass to the back of the arena. Golden 1 Center just ran a notice on the big screen saying intoxicated patrons will be ejected. You can't make this up. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 21, 2021

I believe that a Kings fan has barfed by the Jazz bench. The Jazz have left that side of the court, the fan has been escorted out of the seats, and crews are cleaning up the mess now. I have not seen this before. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) November 21, 2021

Rudy Gobert, on if he’d ever experienced that before: “No, first time. Life is full of surprises. … I hope he was ok. I actually made eye contact with him. He was smiling. He was smiling and throwing up at the same time.” — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 21, 2021

The arena workers who had to rush in and clean that up with towels deserve hazard pay for the game. That would be brutal. Even the Kings’ mascot got in on the act.

Slamson is down there on his hands and knees with some towels, which he is now offering to throw into the crowd. No takers, though. https://t.co/BardKrK6RO — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) November 21, 2021

As for the Tweet of the night, it goes to the brilliant @WorldWideWob.

how is that only the first time a Kings fan has barfed on the court? — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 21, 2021

The Jazz went on to win 123-105, handing the Kings their seventh loss in eight games. And Luke Walton’s seat just got a little warmer.