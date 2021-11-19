Stephen Curry would welcome All-Defensive Team narrative

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Golden State Warriors have the best defense in the NBA, a ridiculous 3.2 per 100 better than the second-best D (Clippers). Thursday night, the Warriors held the Cavaliers to eight points in the fourth quarter, which fueled their comeback win.

The credit for the Warriors defense should go to… Stephen Curry?

Not exactly, he’s still a guy opposing teams attack, but he has played improved defense this season — and he would welcome someone starting an All-Defensive Team narrative for him.

🗣️ Put Steph on an All-Defensive team pic.twitter.com/iiHFfsWXPn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 19, 2021

Curry’s defense has never been as bad as the casual fan’s perception. What those fans remember is LeBron James hunting Curry during the Finals, but on a team that rolls out Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala (who won a Finals MVP largely because of his defense on LeBron) and Kevin Durant, Curry was the weakest link. Curry may have been the guy to target (and nobody was stopping LeBron), but he was always a solid defender in the team concept.

He and the Warriors have looked re-energized on that end, and you can bet as long as the Warriors keep winning the “Curry for All-Defense” narrative will get love in some quarters.