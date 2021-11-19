Raptors OG Anunoby out “a while” with hip pointer, Nurse says

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Raptors just recently got Pascal Siakam back in the rotation, and now this.

OG Anunoby, the Raptors leading scorer, will miss time with a hip pointer, coach Nick Nurse confirmed to the media. There is no official timetable for his return. Here is what Nurse said, via Michael Grange at Sportsnet.ca:

“They just said it’s a hip pointer and according to Alex McKechnie (Raptors vice president of player health and performance), it’ll be a while,” said Nurse.

Anunoby has taken a step forward this season, averaging 20.1 points and 2.7 assists per game, both career highs, and the Raptors are 2.8 per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season.

The Raptors are 7-9 but have not had their core players — including impressive rookie Scottie Barnes — together much this season due to injuries. This is another setback along those lines.