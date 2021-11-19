NBA players react to Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal in Wisconsin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother drove him from Antioch, Illinois, across state lines to Kenosha, Wisc., with his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, prior to a night of Black Lives Matter protests and civil unrest in Kenosha in the wake of a white police officer shooting and killing Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. There, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men — Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 — plus injured a third. Rittenhouse was put on trial for homicide with a total of five charges in the shootings; the defense argued the shootings were in self-defense. It was a case that touched on race and gun rights issues that have divided the nation.

On Friday, a mostly white jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.

NBA players took to social media to react to the verdict.

The System Is Broken. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) November 19, 2021

not surprised at all , smh … — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 19, 2021

Wow — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) November 19, 2021

Who really shocked tho? 😒 — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) November 19, 2021

they show sympathy to those they see themselves in… — solomon hill (@solohill) November 19, 2021

Guess the forced tears worked.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 19, 2021

Its a fucked up country we live in — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 19, 2021

Ain’t no way — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) November 19, 2021