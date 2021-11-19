Cavaliers Collin Sexton done for season after knee surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This is bad news for the Cavaliers and worse news for Collin Sexton.

The third-year guard, who tore the meniscus in his left knee back on Nov. 7, had surgery to repair it this week and is now done for the season.

Sexton, who led the Cavaliers with 24.3 points per game last season, could not reach a contract extension with Cleveland before the season. Reportedly Sexton wanted something in the four-year, $100 million range; the Cavaliers were said to want a fifth guaranteed year but for less than the max (rookie-scale extensions can only be for five years if they are for the max).

Whatever the reason a deal did not get done, this does not help Sexton’s value as a restricted free agent this offseason. He can score, but many teams were concerned he was a ball stopper on offense and better suited to a microwave sixth man role (ala Lou Williams).

Sexton struggled this season in a smaller role, with Darius Garland having the ball in his hands more and rookie sensation Evan Mobley getting a lot of touches. Sexton averaged 16 points a game and was shooting 24.3% on 3-pointers before he went down.