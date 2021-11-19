Cavaliers Collin Sexton done for season after knee surgery

This is bad news for the Cavaliers and worse news for Collin Sexton.
The third-year guard, who tore the meniscus in his left knee back on Nov. 7, had surgery to repair it this week and is now done for the season.
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 20, 2021
Sexton, who led the Cavaliers with 24.3 points per game last season, could not reach a contract extension with Cleveland before the season. Reportedly Sexton wanted something in the four-year, $100 million range; the Cavaliers were said to want a fifth guaranteed year but for less than the max (rookie-scale extensions can only be for five years if they are for the max).
Whatever the reason a deal did not get done, this does not help Sexton’s value as a restricted free agent this offseason. He can score, but many teams were concerned he was a ball stopper on offense and better suited to a microwave sixth man role (ala Lou Williams).
Sexton struggled this season in a smaller role, with Darius Garland having the ball in his hands more and rookie sensation Evan Mobley getting a lot of touches. Sexton averaged 16 points a game and was shooting 24.3% on 3-pointers before he went down.