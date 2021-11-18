Watch Spurs’ Devin Vassell dunk on Timberwolves ball boy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The kid was just trying to do his job.

His problem was, San Antonio’s Devin Vassell was doing his job very well.

Vassell and Lonie Walker IV trapped the Wolves’ Jordan McLaughlin at halfcourt, there was a turnover, Walker threw it ahead, and Vassell was off the races with the only thing between him and the basket being an unsuspecting ball boy with a sweat mop trying to do his job.

Turned up out of the blue uninvited. But Dev couldn’t stay away, he had to dunk it 😂 pic.twitter.com/yafhj3bSwL — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 19, 2021

It’s almost surprising something like this doesn’t happen more often.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.