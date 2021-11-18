Mavericks reportedly will retire No. 41 of Dirk Nowitzki on Jan. 5

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest player in Dallas Mavericks history. He is the franchise leader in points, rebounds, blocks, games played, minutes, free throws and a host of other categories. More importantly, he was the No. 1 option and Finals MVP on the Mavericks’ championship team.

It’s always been a question of when, not if, the Mavericks would retire his jersey. The answer is Jan. 5, reports Marc Stein.

The Mavericks are planning to retire Dirk Nowitzki's iconic No. 41 on Jan. 5 when they play at home against Golden State, sources say. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 18, 2021

Nowitzki is currently working as a special advisor to the franchise.

There can’t be enough love thrown Nowitzki’s way in Dallas, and Jan. 5 is going to be a special night.