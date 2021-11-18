Mavericks reportedly will retire No. 41 of Dirk Nowitzki on Jan. 5

By Nov 18, 2021, 6:07 PM EST
Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest player in Dallas Mavericks history. He is the franchise leader in points, rebounds, blocks, games played, minutes, free throws and a host of other categories. More importantly, he was the No. 1 option and Finals MVP on the Mavericks’ championship team.

It’s always been a question of when, not if, the Mavericks would retire his jersey. The answer is Jan. 5, reports Marc Stein.

Nowitzki is currently working as a special advisor to the franchise.

There can’t be enough love thrown Nowitzki’s way in Dallas, and Jan. 5 is going to be a special night.

