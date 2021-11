Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We know Tyler Herro has serious range, but this wasn’t even a shot.

Herro tried to throw an alley-oop lob to a streaking Jimmy Butler in the third quarter Wednesday, but the pass just went in.

Miami took over in the second half and cruised past New Orleans for the 113-98 win. Butler had a triple-double with 31 points, 10 boards, and 10 assists, while Herro finished with 19 points and was 3-of-9 from 3.