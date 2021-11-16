Watch Stephen Curry bury nine 3s, score 37, lead Warriors in rout of Nets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

How good a night was it for Stephen Curry?

He got M-V-P chants on the road in the Barclays Center. You know, the building where Kevin Durant plays.

MVP chants for Steph in Brooklyn 🗣 pic.twitter.com/y02qvVCgDX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2021

It was the kind of night where Curry hit four — count em’ four — step-back 3s from the logo.

The Warriors took over the game in the second half, were up by 20 by the end of the third quarter, and turned much of the fourth into garbage time in a 117-99 win. Curry finished with 37 points and was 9-of-13 on 3-pointers.

It wasn’t just Curry. It was the kind of night where Andrew Wiggins added 19 and Draymond Green was draining a 3-pointer in Durant’s face then letting him know about it.

Draymond letting KD know 😝 pic.twitter.com/X3RgtHv55f — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2021

James Harden finished with 24 points on 6-of-13 shooting, while Durant added 19 points but needed 19 shots to get there.

There are no statement wins in the NBA before Thanksgiving, but the Warriors established themselves as the best team in the league early this season.