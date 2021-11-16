LeBron out Wednesday vs. Bucks, reported hope he can return Friday vs. Celtics

By Nov 16, 2021, 7:00 PM EST
0 Comments

The abdominal strain that kept LeBron James in street clothes for eight games will keep him out Wednesday against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers announced Tuesday.

However, there is hope he could return Friday when the Lakers are in Boston, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

LeBron is averaging 25.8 points and seven assists a game. More importantly, without him the Lakers’ halfcourt offense has been a disaster (89 points per 100 possessions, which would be worst in the league for a team). Put more simply, the Lakers have outscored opponents by 3.2 points per 100 possessions when LeBron is on the court and gotten outscored by 5.2 per 100 when he sits.

The Lakers have gone 8-7 through the soft part of their schedule, but it gets tougher starting with the Bucks Wednesday and through an East Coast road swing.

Check out more on the Lakers

Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers
DeRozan on offseason: “I felt like going to the Lakers was a done deal”
Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers
Three things to know: “Washed” DeRozan and Bulls sweep through...
Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers
Watch Anthony Davis get ejected while tying his shoe