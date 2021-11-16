LeBron out Wednesday vs. Bucks, reported hope he can return Friday vs. Celtics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The abdominal strain that kept LeBron James in street clothes for eight games will keep him out Wednesday against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers announced Tuesday.

However, there is hope he could return Friday when the Lakers are in Boston, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There's growing optimism that LeBron James could make his return to the Lakers vs. Boston on Friday (ESPN, 7:30 PM), sources tell ESPN. James has been out two weeks with an abdominal strain. Lakers start five-game road trip in Milwaukee on Wednesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2021

LeBron is averaging 25.8 points and seven assists a game. More importantly, without him the Lakers’ halfcourt offense has been a disaster (89 points per 100 possessions, which would be worst in the league for a team). Put more simply, the Lakers have outscored opponents by 3.2 points per 100 possessions when LeBron is on the court and gotten outscored by 5.2 per 100 when he sits.

The Lakers have gone 8-7 through the soft part of their schedule, but it gets tougher starting with the Bucks Wednesday and through an East Coast road swing.