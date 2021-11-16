Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley out 2-4 weeks with sprained elbow

By Nov 16, 2021, 1:08 PM EST
0 Comments

This news sucks.

Early Rookie of the Year frontrunner Evan Mobley will be out 2-4 weeks after spraining his elbow against the Celtics on Monday night, the Cavaliers announced. Mobley clearly was bothered (he was 0-of-11 shooting on the night) and left the game in the third quarter, then had an MRI done on Tuesday.

Mobley, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is averaging 14.6 points and 8.0 rebounds a game, plus playing very good defense for a rookie, anchoring the Cavaliers in the paint (coach J.B. Bickerstaff even had him as the disruptive top of a 1-2-2 zone a couple of times). Mobley had gotten comfortable playing at the four next to Jarrett Allen, but he could also step in and play some center. His play is a central reason Cleveland is off to a surprising 9-6 start to the season.

The Cavaliers have plenty of options at the four while Mobley is out: Lauri Markkanen can slide from the three to his more natural position, plus Kevin Love is expected back this week.

Still, this is a real blow to the Cavaliers and NBA fans — Mobley has been one of the most fun players to watch to start the season. Hopefully, he will be back soon.

Check out more on the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Charlotte Hornets
Watch Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley make key block, hit big shots in win over...
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers
Garland, Cavaliers come from 19-points down in fourth to beat Celtics 91-89
J.J. Redick in Dallas Mavericks v Cleveland Cavaliers
J.J. Redick: I could’ve made extra $16M if Mavericks completed discussed...