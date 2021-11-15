Watch Chris Paul nutmeg Rockets’ defender, get bucket

Welcome to the NBA, Usman Garuba.
Garuba was drafted in the first round by the Rockets on his defensive potential — he has a 7’3″ wingspan and guarded one through four last season for Real Madrid. However, the rookie hadn’t guarded anyone like Chris Paul, which led to being on the wrong end of a highlight play where he got nutmegged.
POINT GOD THROUGH THE LEGS 😳 pic.twitter.com/Qbk2BdLd9l
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 15, 2021
It was a rough night for a lot of Rockets as the Suns extended their win streak to eight with a comfortable 115-89 victory. Chris Paul scored 15 and was one of six Suns players in double figures.