Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter out two months due to wrist surgery

By Nov 15, 2021, 12:49 AM EST
Utah Jazz v Atlanta Hawks
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
De'Andre Hunter played just 19 games last season before a knee injury all but ended his season. This season he bounced back to be the Hawks’ starting wing, providing 10.8 points a game and 39.5% shooting from 3.

Now, 11 games into this season, he is going to miss extended time due to wrist surgery, the team announced Sunday. From the official Hawks’ press release:

Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter suffered a right wrist injury during the Hawks’ game at Golden State on Nov. 8. An MRI taken yesterday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a tendon injury that will require surgery. Dr. Steven Shin will perform Hunter’s surgery tomorrow in Los Angeles. He is expected to return in approximately eight weeks.

That timeline has Hunter returning mid-January.

It’s a brutal break for Hunter, who has shown flashes of being the kind of two-way player the Hawks need next to Trae Young.

Kevin Huerter has moved into the starting role, but there will be more run for Cam Reddish, Delon Wright, and Lou Williams.

