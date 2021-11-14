Watch Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley make key block, hit big shots in win over Celtics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Evan Mobley is the early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.

If he keeps making plays like he did in the clutch against the Celtics on Sunday, it’s going to be hard to pass him.

The Cavaliers’ big man showed off his athleticism and defense with a chase-down block on Evan Mobley.

Evan Mobley comes up with a HUGE block 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZIMxNA9nNd — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 14, 2021

Mobley had a dozen points during the Cavaliers’ fourth-quarter comeback for the win, cutting for dunks and putting up shots over Tatum and others where he could not seem to miss.

🔥 @evanmobley comes up big in the @cavs 19-point comeback win.

19 points (12 in 4th quarter)

9 boards

3 blocks #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/7cE4nAppkI — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2021

Mobley is averaging 15.6 points and 7.9 rebounds a game while playing strong defense. He’s also found some chemistry of late playing alongside Jarrett Allen, giving the Cavaliers a dangerous front line.

Behind Mobley, plus the play of Darius Garland and others, the Cavaliers are 9-5 and sit as the No. 4 seed in the East, a fantastic start for a team most picked to miss the playoffs entirely. Helping lift a team to surprising heights is another reason Mobley is out in front early in the Rookie of the Year race.