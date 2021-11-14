Watch Anthony Davis pass off the backboard to himself for dunk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis shredded the Spurs defense in the first half of a Sunday matinee: 27 points on 12-of-16 shooting.

He even went off the backboard to himself for a dunk.

AD … to AD! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eSKsNJDv1x — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 14, 2021

There are shades of Kobe Bryant in that play.

The Lakers led 60-55 the half.

While the Lakers’ offense has stumbled out of the gate and is bottom 10 so far this season (eight of their games have been without LeBron James), Davis has been his vintage self. He was averaging 23.8 points and 11 rebounds a game, plus playing elite defense. His 3-point shooting is off (14%) but it’s hard to fault Davis as the problem with the Lakers’ offense. There are plenty of other places to turn for that.