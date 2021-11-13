Brandon Ingram returns, scores 19, Pelicans beat Grizzlies to snap nine-game skid

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points, Brandon Ingram returned from a seven-game absence to add 19 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-10 on Saturday night to snap a nine-game losing streak.

The victory was the first at home this season for the Pelicans, who had lost 12 of their first 13 games playing without Zion Williamson, sidelined with a broken right foot. During Ingram’s seven-game absence, the Pelicans lost all seven games by an average margin of 14.9 points.

Herb Jones added 17 points, and Jonas Valanciunas and Devonté Graham each had 15. Valanciunas faced his former team for the first time.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 23, and Ja Morant had 22.

Blown out at home a night earlier by Phoenix, Memphis used a 10-0 third quarter run to cut it to 81-72, but the Grizzlies could not get any closer.

The Pelicans rank 26th in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, but they made 9 of 15 from long range in the first half to extend their lead to 62-44 – the most points they have scored in the first half this season.

Memphis has lost four of its last five games.