Brad Stevens told Jaylen Brown there was “nothin’ doin'” with trade rumors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From the moment the story was leaked the 76ers and Celtics talked Ben Simmon trade, and Philadelphia wanted Jaylen Brown in return, the idea was laughable from Boston’s perspective. It didn’t take long before multiple sources shot the trade rumor down.

Logic never gets in the way of a good NBA rumor and so the buzz grew, enough that Celtics’ team president Brad Stevens said he went to Brown directly and told him there was nothing to the talk. Stevens explained that on Toucher and Rich on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston.

Brad Stevens detailed his conversation with Jaylen Brown after the Ben Simmons Trade Rumor today on @Toucherandrich pic.twitter.com/Kqj08OaPTN — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) November 11, 2021

“I just walked up to Jaylen and said, ‘Hey, your name’s all over the place, as you know. Obviously, from our standpoint, you’re a Celtic and a guy that we obviously think exceptionally high of, and, you know, nothin’ doin’.’ I just wanted to make sure he had that peace of mind.”

Brown was playing the best basketball of his career to start the season and was leading the Celtics — averaging 25.6 points per game and shooting 39.7% from 3 — until sidelined by a hamstring injury. Brown is part of the Celtics’ future and isn’t going anywhere.

Meanwhile, the Simmons saga drags on in Philadelphia.