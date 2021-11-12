Pistons’ Olynyk out at least 6 weeks with left knee sprain

Associated PressNov 12, 2021, 9:00 AM EST
Brooklyn Nets v Detroit Pistons
Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s Kelly Olynyk will miss at least six weeks with a sprained left knee.

Olynyk was hurt Wednesday in the Pistons’ 112-104 victory over the Houston Rockets, limping off the court in the fourth quarter.

The Pistons said he underwent testing Thursday that revealed a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The team said Olynyk would be re-evaluated in six weeks by team medical personnel and updates would be provided as appropriate.

Olynyk averages 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a game for the Pistons, playing 23 minutes a night off the bench. Olynyk’s absence puts more on the plate of Isaiah Stewart, and it could mean more run for Trey Lyles.

Check out more on the Pistons

Jalen Green and Cade Cunningham in Detroit Pistons v Houston Rockets
Jalen Green dunks, gets tech for taunting Cade Cunningham, doesn’t...
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
Three things to know: Thibodeau benches Knicks starters, “We’ve...
Atlanta Hawks v Golden State Warriors
NBA Power Rankings: Stephen Curry shoots Warriors into top spot