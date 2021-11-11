Zach LaVine 360 dunks Bulls past Mavericks (video)

Zach LaVine loves to 360 dunk during games.
Thanks to a couple of the key offseason acquisitions the Bulls made to help LaVine, he got the chance late in Chicago’s 117-107 win over the Mavericks last night.
Alex Caruso made a diving steal. Lonzo Ball threw a long pass to a streaking LaVine. And LaVine did what LaVine does:
Caruso steal ➡️ Lonzo half-court pass ➡️ LaVine 360° finish pic.twitter.com/rmsqLL7lDp
Chicago must feel great about how everything is coming together.