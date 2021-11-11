Kyle Kuzma: ”Without Bron, Cleveland wouldn’t be s***’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Kuzma enjoyed serving on LeBron James‘ court with the Lakers.

Kuzma got the attention he craved. He got a championship ring. He got a lucrative contract.

Now, he’s getting a new opportunity with the Wizards – and still riding for LeBron.

Kuzma hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in Washington’s win over the Cavaliers last night.

Kuzma, via Chases Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

“I was just ready for it and plus there were some hecklers during the game talking to me, so I had to. It was their fault, really, it was their fault,” he said. That prompted a follow-up question from a reporter in the arena who saw him turn to the crowd after one of his fourth quarter threes. “That was to them. Yeah, they had a sign up that said ‘LeBron [James] won Kuzma his ring.’ I said ‘without Bron, Cleveland wouldn’t be s—.’ They chose violence, so I just kept going,” Kuzma said.

Kuzma has a point. Since 2000, the Cavs’ worst record with LeBron (35-47 his rookie year) is better than than their best record without LeBron (33-49 in 2013-14).

Maybe this year’s Cleveland team (7-5) will break the trend.

But it has been a long time since the Cavaliers have been competitive without LeBron.

For his part, Kuzma really made the most of his big night. After the game, he autographed the sign: