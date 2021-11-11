Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jalen Green wanted to be the No. 1 pick.

Instead, the Pistons drafted Cade Cunningham with the top pick.

So, Green – who went No. 2 to the Rockets – has made a point to needle Detroit.

Last night, that meant driving past Cunningham, dunking and turning back to talk trash to the fellow rookie. At that point in the third quarter, Green had 23 points in a tie game.

He didn’t score again.

Green also received a technical foul. The Pistons made the free free throw and led the rest of the way in a 112-104 win. Cunningham finished with 20 points then took a jab of his own at Green.

James Edwards of The Athletic: