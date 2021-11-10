Rumor: If Olshey is fired as Portland GM, Danny Ainge could get long look

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Portland Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey is on the hot seat. The owner of the franchise, Jody Allen, opened an investigation into the working environment in the front office, with reports of intimidation, bullying, and profanity-laced tirades making it a toxic work environment. In an ominous sign for Olshey, the law firm investigating the situation asked for more time and to talk to former employees of the team, suggesting they had found something.

Nothing is decided. Allen said in a statement her next actions would be based on what the investigation finds.

That has not stopped the “who would be next in Portland?” rumor mill from churning around the NBA. On the Crossover Podcast with Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated’s Howard Beck suggested former Celtics GM Danny Ainge would get a look (hat tip Real GM).