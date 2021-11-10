Report: Marvin Bagley refused to enter Kings-Suns game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marvin Bagley‘s agent slammed the Kings when the big man wasn’t in the rotation.

But given a chance to play in Sacramento’s loss to the Suns on Monday, Bagley apparently refused.

Sean Cunningham of ABC10:

Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday's game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn't report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 11, 2021

Luke Walton declined to confirm if Marvin Bagley III declined to check in Sunday's game. This video was shortly after as players and coaches offered support. https://t.co/klSIU3DMXT — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 11, 2021

The Kings began the fourth quarter down 22 then cut the deficit to three – all without Bagley – before falling 109-104.

Bagley has caught a lot of flak in Sacramento for not being Luka Doncic. That’s unfortunate for Bagley, who didn’t force the Kings to draft him No. 2 in 2018.

But Bagley has created too many headaches himself. (So has his dad.)

This is just the latest chapter of a miserable situation that will likely end by the time Bagley hits free agency next summer.