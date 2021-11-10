Report: Marvin Bagley refused to enter Kings-Suns game

By Nov 10, 2021, 7:40 PM EST
Kings big Marvin Bagley
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Marvin Bagley‘s agent slammed the Kings when the big man wasn’t in the rotation.

But given a chance to play in Sacramento’s loss to the Suns on Monday, Bagley apparently refused.

Sean Cunningham of ABC10:

The Kings began the fourth quarter down 22 then cut the deficit to three – all without Bagley – before falling 109-104.

Bagley has caught a lot of flak in Sacramento for not being Luka Doncic. That’s unfortunate for Bagley, who didn’t force the Kings to draft him No. 2 in 2018.

But Bagley has created too many headaches himself. (So has his dad.)

This is just the latest chapter of a miserable situation that will likely end by the time Bagley hits free agency next summer.

