Report: Marvin Bagley refused to enter Kings-Suns game

Marvin Bagley‘s agent slammed the Kings when the big man wasn’t in the rotation.
But given a chance to play in Sacramento’s loss to the Suns on Monday, Bagley apparently refused.
Sean Cunningham of ABC10:
Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday's game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns.
I didn't report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach.
Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk
— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 11, 2021
Luke Walton declined to confirm if Marvin Bagley III declined to check in Sunday's game. This video was shortly after as players and coaches offered support. https://t.co/klSIU3DMXT
— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 11, 2021
The Kings began the fourth quarter down 22 then cut the deficit to three – all without Bagley – before falling 109-104.
Bagley has caught a lot of flak in Sacramento for not being Luka Doncic. That’s unfortunate for Bagley, who didn’t force the Kings to draft him No. 2 in 2018.
But Bagley has created too many headaches himself. (So has his dad.)
This is just the latest chapter of a miserable situation that will likely end by the time Bagley hits free agency next summer.