Watch Paul Reed block Giannis Antetokounmpo at rim then chirp at him

By Kurt HelinNov 9, 2021, 9:02 PM EST
No Joel Embiid. No Tobias Harris. No Matisse Thybulle. No Seth Curry. No Isaiah Joe.

That’s without even mentioning Ben Simmons and that soap opera.

Doc Rivers was forced to go deep into the 76ers bench against the Bucks and leaned on Paul Reed, who made this incredible block at the rim on Giannis Antetokounmpo — then let him know about it.

You have to love the confidence.

Philadelphia couldn’t miss early — 65% shooting in the first quarter, 5-of-9 from 3 — and the team’s feisty play had it up by a dozen in the second quarter. Then the Bucks found their groove, went on a 10-0 run, but it remains a close game in the third quarter.

