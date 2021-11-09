Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ja Morant is getting all the recognition for his amazing plays late in the fourth quarter last night because the Grizzlies beat the Timberwolves in overtime.

But it’s worth taking a moment to appreciate Karl-Anthony Towns‘ unbelievable overtime-forcing 3-pointer.

In blowing a 16-point fourth quarter lead, Minnesota made only one shot in the final 4:30 of regulation – Towns’ buzzer-beater. The degree of difficulty on that shot, especially because the Grizzlies knew they had to defend only the 3-point arc, was just insane.

But the Timberwolves made only one more shot in overtime in a 125-118 defeat.