Ja Morant is getting all the recognition for his amazing plays late in the fourth quarter last night because the Grizzlies beat the Timberwolves in overtime.
But it’s worth taking a moment to appreciate Karl-Anthony Towns‘ unbelievable overtime-forcing 3-pointer.
In blowing a 16-point fourth quarter lead, Minnesota made only one shot in the final 4:30 of regulation – Towns’ buzzer-beater. The degree of difficulty on that shot, especially because the Grizzlies knew they had to defend only the 3-point arc, was just insane.
But the Timberwolves made only one more shot in overtime in a 125-118 defeat.