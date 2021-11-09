Nikola Jokic’s brothers create Twitter account to threaten Marcus Morris

By Dan FeldmanNov 9, 2021, 11:08 AM EST
Nikola Jokic's brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic brutally blindsided Heat forward Markieff Morris with a cheap shot after Morris committed an unnecessarily hard foul on Jokic.

Now, the brothers are involved.

Clippers forward Marcus Morris:

Nemanja Jokic and Strahinja Jokic:

Mike Singer of The Denver Post:

You might remember Jokic’s brothers from a 2017 Sports Illustrated profile of the Denver center:

He remembered Nikola mainly as the little kid Strahinja used to terrorize, tossing him from one bed to another in the family’s small apartment, often during heated games on a plastic mini hoop. “He once held down my arms and threw knives all around my head,” Nikola adds, punishment for refusing to climb a tree during a picnic. “That was a little crazy.”

They recently hung another mini hoop in the hall. “It’s a little small for us now,” Nikola says, “but we’re still playing one-on-one, taking charges, swearing at each other.” Nemanja and Strahinja attend every Nuggets home game, Strahinja shouting in Serbian, “Bring more energy! Get lower in your stance! Pick up your hands!” Other spectators keep their distance. “People think we look scary, sound scary,” Nemanja says. “But we aren’t that bad. We’re not cursing him out anymore.”

If you’re wondering why other fans keep their distance, here are Nemanja and Strahinja when Nikola got into an altercation with the Suns during last year’s playoffs:

Morris isn’t one to back down, either.