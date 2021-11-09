Nikola Jokic’s brothers create Twitter account to threaten Marcus Morris

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic brutally blindsided Heat forward Markieff Morris with a cheap shot after Morris committed an unnecessarily hard foul on Jokic.

Now, the brothers are involved.

Clippers forward Marcus Morris:

Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED ✍🏾 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) November 9, 2021

Nemanja Jokic and Strahinja Jokic:

@MookMorris2 You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother!Your brother made a dirty play first . If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) November 9, 2021

Mike Singer of The Denver Post:

Just got a text from Jokic’s brother. This is their real account responding to Marcus Morris’s tweet last night. https://t.co/ON4AH3JxwN — Mike Singer (@msinger) November 9, 2021

Yes, @jokicbrothers account started this morning. — Mike Singer (@msinger) November 9, 2021

You might remember Jokic’s brothers from a 2017 Sports Illustrated profile of the Denver center:

He remembered Nikola mainly as the little kid Strahinja used to terrorize, tossing him from one bed to another in the family’s small apartment, often during heated games on a plastic mini hoop. “He once held down my arms and threw knives all around my head,” Nikola adds, punishment for refusing to climb a tree during a picnic. “That was a little crazy.”

They recently hung another mini hoop in the hall. “It’s a little small for us now,” Nikola says, “but we’re still playing one-on-one, taking charges, swearing at each other.” Nemanja and Strahinja attend every Nuggets home game, Strahinja shouting in Serbian, “Bring more energy! Get lower in your stance! Pick up your hands!” Other spectators keep their distance. “People think we look scary, sound scary,” Nemanja says. “But we aren’t that bad. We’re not cursing him out anymore.”

If you’re wondering why other fans keep their distance, here are Nemanja and Strahinja when Nikola got into an altercation with the Suns during last year’s playoffs:

The Jokic brothers wanted every piece of available smoke 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pmUUb4gELw — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 15, 2021

Morris isn’t one to back down, either.