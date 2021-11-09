Nets have exaggerated celebration for James Harden drawing foul (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nets star James Harden has struggled to draw fouls with the NBA’s rule changes this season.

So, Harden finally drawing a whistle on Bulls center Tony Bradley – just after an especially egregious no-call on Nikola Vucevic – elicited a Bronx cheer from Brooklyn.

Harden lifted and pumped his fists and grinned before making the and-one free throw. His teammates got off their seats in an over-the-top celebration. Nets coach Steve Nash chuckled at the theatrics.

However, Harden attempted only three free throws last night, and Brooklyn lost to Chicago, 118-95.

Harden is attempting just 4.6 free throws per game – way down from his 7.3 last season and less than half as many as he averaged each of the preceding six seasons.