Jokic retaliates on Morris, decks him with big shoulder hit, both ejected (VIDEO)

Denver had run away with it, the game wasn’t in doubt in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, but the starters were still on the court — and things got ugly between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.

After Jokic contested a Bam Adebayo shot at the rim then grabbed the rebound on the miss as Bam fell to the floor, the Nuggets’ big man pushed the ball up in a five-on-four. A frustrated Morris decided to take the Euro foul to stop the break and did it with an elbow to Jokick’s mid-section.

Jokic responded with a shoulder check and hard forearm that decked Morris, sending him to the floor in pain.

Nikola Jokic shoves Markieff Morris after Morris fouled him at halfcourt 😳 Suspension coming for Joker?pic.twitter.com/wcLSXP99VH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 9, 2021

Morris was on the ground for a while and medical personnel brought out a stretcher, but Morris walked off the court under his own power. However, Morris could have a neck injury.

Coach Spo on Morris’ status (neck): “He’s moving around in the locker room right now. We’ll do the necessary tests and do what we need to do make sure he’s ok.” — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 9, 2021

Morris got a flagrant foul and ejection for the elbow that started it.

Jokic was assessed flagrant and ejected as well. When the NBA gets a look at the film Jokic will be lucky if he gets off with just a fine, he should get a one-game suspension for this. After the game, Jokic said he felt bad for his actions.

Jimmy Butler was fuming after the incident and called out Jokic, which earned Butler a technical.

"Bring that sh*t! Bring that sh*t! Bring yo ass to the back! Bring yo ass to the back! Let's go!" Jimmy Butler was FUMING after Nikola Jokic's dirty foul on Markieff Morris 😤pic.twitter.com/UcqNgYkZOc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 9, 2021

Butler and Morris likely will get fines for their participation.

The league office has some film to review Tuesday morning, but the memo with punishments will be coming.