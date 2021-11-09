Joel Embiid says 76ers’ chemistry differs from prior years: ‘We’re complete. We’re on the same page’

By Dan FeldmanNov 9, 2021, 3:00 PM EST
The 76ers lost to the Knicks last night – understandable with four players, including star Joel Embiid and starter Tobias Harris, sidelined by coronavirus protocols.

But Philadelphia is still an Eastern Conference-best 8-3.

Before falling ill, Embiid discussed why the 76ers are flourishing.

Embiid, via the Associated Press:

“The chemistry that we have is very different from the previous years,” Embiid said. “We’re complete. We’re on the same page.

“Everybody feels like they have something to prove.”

That sure sounds like a thinly veiled shot at Ben Simmons, who hasn’t played for the 76ers this season amid a trade demand. Embiid has enough media savvy to understand what he’s doing.

Embiid has taken plenty of shots at Simmons, before and during Simmons’ current standoff with the team. Though he has sometimes shown support for Simmons, Embiid has definitely struck a contentious tone more often.

