Ben Simmons – while claiming he isn’t mentally ready to play – has kept the 76ers at arm’s length.

So, they resumed fining him.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

ESPN Sources: After initial reluctance, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has met with a team-recommended specialist to discuss mental health concerns. Among other issues, the organization had recently reinstituted fines for Simmons’ failure to agree to those meetings. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2021

Simmons is planning to continue meeting with his @NBPA-provided mental health specialist and working out regularly at the team practice facility, sources tell ESPN. Simmons has yet to play for the Sixers this season and there remains no timeline on a possible debut. https://t.co/izsAlnCmj9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2021

Simmons has reportedly met with mental-health professionals through the players’ union for months. It’s easy to see how his mental challenges could be directly tied to the 76ers.

So, this seems like it could be a key step toward Simmons returning to play.

Or at least toward Simmons not getting fined anymore.

It’s impossible to forget Simmons didn’t want to play for the 76ers ever again. He ended his holdout only after they heavily fined him. Sometimes, it seems he’s doing whatever necessary to avoid further fines.

But actually playing again for Philadelphia? As encouraging as this development could be, it’ll take more to believe that’ll happen.