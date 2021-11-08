Report: 76ers star Joel Embiid out due to coronavirus protocols

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2021, 1:32 PM EST
Joel Embiid in Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
The 76ers already had three players in the NBA’s coronavirus protocols:

Joel Embiid makes it four.

Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

The Sixers on Monday learned that Joel Embiid needs to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Monday night’s game against the Knicks was a planned rest day for Embiid, the source said, but his availability moving forward is now uncertain.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The possibility of Embiid returning with two negative tests, rather than just waiting the 10-plus days, indicates he’s vaccinated. Even when they have rare breakthrough cases, vaccinated people tend to have shorter-lasting illnesses (and less-severe outcomes).

It’s worth asking why so many Philadelphia players are facing coronavirus issues. But for vaccinated players, perhaps it’s just bad luck. Booster shots will increase immunity.

Hopefully, Embiid won’t suffer significant symptoms. This could be a good opportunity for him to rest his nagging knee injury.

In the meantime, Philadelphia will lean more heavily on Andre Drummond and Paul Reed at center.

