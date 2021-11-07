Watch Embiid accidentally almost punch Lonzo Ball in the face (but miss)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joel Embiid earned a technical foul for this, but he almost earned a KO.

Late in the second quarter of the 76ers eventual win over the Bulls in Chicago, Embiid was trying to post up Nikola Vucevic but dribbled the ball off his own foot out of bounds. In frustration, Embiid turned and punched the air, except Lonzo Ball was standing right there and came within an inch or less of getting punched in the face.

Joel Embiid nearly connected on a haymaker by accident 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/pPsepDyq6H — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 7, 2021

The punch seems to hit Ball’s hair, fortunately not his face.

Embiid didn’t like the technical, but he earned it. The league is not suddenly going to allow opponents to start fake punching the other team.

Amazingly, that wasn’t even the best highlight of the night Lonzo was involved in. There was the off-the-backboard alley-oop to Zach LaVine.