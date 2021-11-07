Nets pick up fifth straight win behind Durant’s 31, Harden’s 16 in fourth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TORONTO — Kevin Durant had 31 points, James Harden scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Brooklyn Nets won their fifth straight game, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-103 on Sunday.

Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Patty Mills scored 13 points to help Steve Nash earn the victory in his first trip north of the border as an NBA head coach.

Harden narrowly missed his second straight triple-double, finishing with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Durant reached 20 points for the 10th straight game, extending both his career-best streak to begin a season and the Nets; record for 20-point games at the start of a season.

Durant was playing in Toronto for the first time since tearing his left Achilles tendon while playing for Golden State in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The 11-time All-Star shot 11 for 18, going 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 at the free throw line. He had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points, OG Anunoby had 16 and Gary Trent Jr. scored 15 points for the Raptors, who have lost two straight after winning the previous five.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam made his first start of the season after missing the first 10 games because of left shoulder surgery. Siakam scored 15 points in 25 minutes. He shot 5 for 12.

Harden missed his first seven shots from beyond the arc before connecting with 4:34 left to play the fourth, extending a seven-point Nets lead to double digits.

Durant scored 12 points in the first as the Nets led 29-26 after one. VanVleet scored 13 points in the second, going 6 for 6 at the free throw line, and Toronto led 60-53 at halftime.

Brooklyn reclaimed the lead with a 9-0 run to begin the third that was capped by a 3-pointer from Griffin. Durant scored 13 points in the quarter and Griffin had seven as the Nets took an 88-77 lead to the fourth.

Siakam replaced Precious Achiuwa in the starting lineup.