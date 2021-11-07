Kyrie Irving reportedly will be on the NBA All-Star ballot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a few weeks, fans will be able to cast their ballots for the starting five of the NBA All-Star Game, coming to Cleveland on Feb. 20, 2022.

And fans will be able to vote for Kyrie Irving.

The unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star has yet to play a game because of New York City’s vaccine mandate (which is not going away anytime soon). However, he will be on the All-Star Game ballot, reports Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

That leaves open the possibility that the Nets star could make his first, last and only appearance of the season in the All-Star Game. It’s unlikely and seems crazy, which pretty much makes it par for the course with the way Irving’s year has gone. When the NBA updated its All-Star voting process, all players on the rosters were put on the ballot. Both league and team sources indicated that because Irving is still on the Nets’ official roster — sent home but not suspended — he won’t be an exception, despite not having played a second for the Nets this season.

There is zero chance Irving will make the All-Star Game.

Fans vote for the five All-Star Game starters for each conference (who are then drafted onto All-Star teams by the captains), and it’s unlikely but possible enough fans could cast their votes for Irving to start. However, fans make up just 50% of the total vote weight: 25% goes to an NBA player vote and 25% goes to a vote of select media members. There is no chance players and media members are putting Irving in as a starter.

A vote of NBA coaches selects the reserves for the All-Star Game, and they aren’t going to pick a guy who hasn’t set foot on a court yet that season (or, if Irving changed his mind, still missed significant time).

But if you want, you will be able to cast your All-Star vote for Irving to start.