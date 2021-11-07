Cole Anthony scores career-high 33 then has brilliant postgame interview, Magic top Jazz

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cole Anthony scored 10 of his career-best 33 points in the fourth quarter and keyed a game-closing 24-11 run that helped the Orlando Magic past the Utah Jazz 107-100 on Sunday night.

Trailing by as many as 13 points in the third quarter and trailing 89-81 with eight minutes remaining, Anthony heated up and got plenty of help from R.J. Hampton and Wendell Carter Jr. as the Magic ended a two-game losing streak. Orlando also snapped a five-game skid against the Jazz that dated back three seasons.

Carter had a season-best 22 points and 15 rebounds. Hampton scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter. Hampton’s 3-pointer with 21 seconds to play put Orlando ahead 105-100 and all but sealed the victory.

Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points, and Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 15 rebounds. Royce O’Neal chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds.

Trailing 28-15 after one quarter and by 15 points seconds into the second, Utah seemed to have control of the game.

Anthony made 13 of 20 shots and five of 10 3-pointers for the Magic, which won at home for the first time in five games this season. After the game, Anthony had a classic walk-off interview.

🗣 COLE HARD FACTS. Cole Anthony talks after coming up clutch in the @OrlandoMagic win! pic.twitter.com/uGE74A4B33 — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2021

Utah was playing less than 24 hours after losing 118-115 in Miami. The Jazz had to expend plenty of energy in that game, rallying from 19 down in the final five minutes and losing only after Mitchell missed a potential tying 3-pointer.

Utah missed 18 of its first 20 3-point shots and fell in an early 15-point hole. It still rallied to grab a 52-50 halftimes lead.

One of the strengths that made Suggs so appealing to the Magic as the No. 5 draft pick and an opening-night starter was his polish offensively. However, Suggs has had a tough time on the offensive end so far in his first NBA season.

The 6-foot-4 guard came into Sunday shooting just 31% from the floor and only 22.8% from 3-point range while ranking fourth on the Magic in scoring (12.7 ppg.). He has made more than one 3-pointer in just two games. Head coach Jamahl Mosley said he is not worried about the 20-year-old’s progress.

“I think it’s just a matter of time,” Mosley said. “He’s putting the work in and I keep telling everyone about his mindset, and what he’s seeing out there on the court. He’s recognizing the things before they are happening. Now, it’s just a matter of slowing them down for his body to catch up.”