Beal doesn’t want Ted Cruz’s anti-vax backing, “Don’t attach me to that”

Bradley Beal has chosen not to get vaccinated. While one could question the logic he used to reach that decision, Beal stood up and owned it from day one, saying it was best for him and his family.

Members of the anti-vaccination movement have lauded Beal, Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins other NBA players who are unvaccinated, trying to hold them up as the paragons of choice.

I stand with Kyrie Irving. I stand with Andrew Wiggins. I stand with Bradley Beal. I stand with Jonathan Isaac.#NBA#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/kn74nwjVRV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

Beal wants no part of that support. Here is his response via Ava Wallace at the Washington Post (hat tip NBA Reddit).

Beal said he is not broadly anti-vaccine — nor did he appreciate the Twittеr shout out Sеn. Tеd Сruz (R-Tеx.) gave him and the handful of other unvaccinated NBA stars in late September. Said Beal: “Don’t attach me to that. Because that’s not what I was trying to do. I’m not sitting here advocating for people not to get it. … I’ve never met you, I don’t talk to you and I don’t support you or anything you do. That’s a little weird. That’s why I don’t like social media. Ted, you know damn well I ain’t rockin’ with you. You’re not going to get no cool points if that’s what you’re in it for.”

For the record, Senator Cruz is vaccinated.

Beal himself never closed the door on getting vaccinated, but because he does not play in a city with a vaccine mandate, his vaccination status has not impacted his ability to be on the court (unlike Irving). Beal told the Post he and his partner still discuss it.

Roughly 96% of NBA players are vaccinated, according to the NBA. It’s good for the league and, more importantly, good for the friends and family of players because the vaccine has proven to be largely safe and means people are less likely to contract, spread, or be hospitalized by the coronavirus.