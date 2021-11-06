Watch Warriors’ Gary Payton II throw down poster dunk on Pelicans

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gary Payton II is breaking out with the Warriors of late: He scored 14 points and had some key plays in the win over the Hornets on Wednesday, then on Friday he dropped 17 on the Pelicans.

And he dropped the hammer on Didi Louzada.

GP2 WITH ANOTHER POSTER pic.twitter.com/s0nIQ5Gzea — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 6, 2021

The bench went absolutely nuts after GP2's poster 😂 pic.twitter.com/bs1bFZlA1P — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 6, 2021

Payton ended up with the 15th and final roster spot in Golden State (beating out Avery Bradley, who has gotten some starts with the banged-up Lakers), and he is taking full advantage of it. Payton had spent the last four seasons on the fringes of the NBA, playing for the Bucks, Lakers and Wizards before the Warriors. He had played in 71 games over those four seasons.

This season, Payton has taken a step forward and seems to have found a home.

Payton and the Warriors had little trouble with the shorthanded and reeling Pelicans, winning 126-85.