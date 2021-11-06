Watch Nikola Jokic game-winning block on Tate to save Nuggets win

By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT
Nikola Jokic is one of the NBA’s most clutch players.

Usually we think of that on the offensive end, but Jokic came up with a block on the Rockets’ Jae'Sean Tate at the buzzer to preserve the Nuggets 95-94 win on Saturday.

Credit to Tate, he owned what happened.

The reigning MVP has been playing like one again: 25.1 points and 13.4 rebounds a game, shooting 59.8% from the floor, 5.6 assists a night, and the Nuggets are 39.6 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season (stat via Cleaning the Glass). A lot of that improvement comes on the defensive end of the court.

Jokic had 28 points and 14 rebounds in the win over the Rockets, and Will Barton added 15. They were the only two Nuggets players in double figures.

Daniel Theis lead the Rockets with 18 points. Jalen Green had nine points and did this:

