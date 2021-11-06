Toronto Raptors waive Sam Dekker in move to get under luxury tax

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a numbers game and Sam Dekker was on the wrong side of it.

Saturday, the Toronto Raptors officially waived the journeyman Dekker just before his contract guarantee date. Dekker had appeared in one game for the Raptors this season, and this move drops them to 14 players on the roster.

Always another hill to climb… a lot more hoop ahead of me. Gonna miss these guys, easily the hardest part of the business. And I really want to shoutout the raptors fans – y’all saw me for who I really am. That means more than you know. I won’t forget that. All love. — Sam Dekker (@dekker) November 6, 2021

This move was all about the money — there are 13 million reasons for the Raptors to get under the luxury tax line.

Dekker was set to have his $1.7M contract guaranteed on Saturday. Toronto will incur a $350K cap hit. They are now $618,540 below the luxury tax. Tax distribution for teams below projects to be $13M. https://t.co/LKeeBG5xJo — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 6, 2021

With one of those 14 roster spots, Toronto will bring Pascal Siakam back into the rotation on Sunday against the Nets.