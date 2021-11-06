Does Marvel’s “Eternals” predict Zach LaVine re-signs with Bulls?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Chicago Bulls front office has done everything it can to entice Zach LaVine to re-sign with next summer, bringing in Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Nikola Vucevic to put a winning team around the All-Star. Still, other teams hope Chicago’s fast start to the season fades and LaVine — an unrestricted free agent after the season — decides he wants a new home.

Does Marvel’s latest blockbuster film “Eternals” predict LaVine re-signs with Bulls? People who have seen the film say a character in a scene set in Chicago is wearing a Bulls’ No. 8 jersey.

Believe I just spied a Zach LaVine jersey in Eternals. #BullsAreBack — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) November 5, 2021

Kevin Anderson of NBC Sports Chicago explains.

The majority of the film takes place in the year 2024 of the MCU timeline. The presence of a Zach LaVine Bulls jersey in the MCU in 2024 would heavily imply that next summer’s free agent re-signs with the Bulls. Sure, someone could be wearing an old LaVine jersey, but we’d like to think it means that the Bulls have re-signed LaVine (and won a title or two in that window).

Not sure even adding Spiderman to the roster wins the Bulls the title in the next few years, but fans can dream.

And those fans can dream the Marvel Universe is correct about the future of Zach LaVine. There are also $201 million reasons LaVine might want to re-sign with Chicago next summer.