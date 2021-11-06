Celtics’ Jaylen Brown could miss “weeks” with hamstring injury

Jaylen Brown has been the best Celtic this season: The All-Star is the team’s leading scorer at 25.6 points a game, he’s shooting 39.7% on 3-pointers, and Boston is 17.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.
Brown will be out Saturday night in Dallas with a hamstring issue that could sideline him a couple of weeks, new coach Ime Udoka said Saturday.
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown’s hamstring: "We'll know more tomorrow about severity or length of time or whatever. .. They're a little different with everybody and so, depending on the grade of the strain, it could be anywhere from a week to two weeks, depending on the person.”
— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 6, 2021
Brown injured himself in the win against Miami, trying to put his head down and drive around Bam Adebayo.
Here's a closer look at the play that sent Jaylen Brown to the locker room with right hamstring tightness pic.twitter.com/13e7AuFPhi
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 5, 2021
This is another blow to a Celtics team that has started an unimpressive 4-5 and has struggled to score consistently — they are 20th in the NBA in offense once garbage time is filtered out (Cleaning the Glass).
If Brown misses weeks it will continue to dig a hole for a Celtics team that is tied for 10th in an improved and deeper East this season.