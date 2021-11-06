Celtics’ Jaylen Brown could miss “weeks” with hamstring injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown has been the best Celtic this season: The All-Star is the team’s leading scorer at 25.6 points a game, he’s shooting 39.7% on 3-pointers, and Boston is 17.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

Brown will be out Saturday night in Dallas with a hamstring issue that could sideline him a couple of weeks, new coach Ime Udoka said Saturday.

Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown’s hamstring: "We'll know more tomorrow about severity or length of time or whatever. .. They're a little different with everybody and so, depending on the grade of the strain, it could be anywhere from a week to two weeks, depending on the person.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) November 6, 2021

Brown injured himself in the win against Miami, trying to put his head down and drive around Bam Adebayo.

Here's a closer look at the play that sent Jaylen Brown to the locker room with right hamstring tightness pic.twitter.com/13e7AuFPhi — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 5, 2021

This is another blow to a Celtics team that has started an unimpressive 4-5 and has struggled to score consistently — they are 20th in the NBA in offense once garbage time is filtered out (Cleaning the Glass).

If Brown misses weeks it will continue to dig a hole for a Celtics team that is tied for 10th in an improved and deeper East this season.