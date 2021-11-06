Celtics’ Jaylen Brown could miss “weeks” with hamstring injury

By Kurt HelinNov 6, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
Joseph Guzy/NBAE via Getty Images
Jaylen Brown has been the best Celtic this season: The All-Star is the team’s leading scorer at 25.6 points a game, he’s shooting 39.7% on 3-pointers, and Boston is 17.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

Brown will be out Saturday night in Dallas with a hamstring issue that could sideline him a couple of weeks, new coach Ime Udoka said Saturday.

Brown injured himself in the win against Miami, trying to put his head down and drive around Bam Adebayo.

This is another blow to a Celtics team that has started an unimpressive 4-5 and has struggled to score consistently — they are 20th in the NBA in offense once garbage time is filtered out (Cleaning the Glass).

If Brown misses weeks it will continue to dig a hole for a Celtics team that is tied for 10th in an improved and deeper East this season.

