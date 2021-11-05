Trae Young says regular season “a lot more boring than the playoffs”

By Kurt HelinNov 5, 2021, 9:30 AM EDT
Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
0 Comments

Coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, Atlanta is out to an uninspiring 4-5 start to the season. Their offense has remained top-10 — despite Trae Young struggling to find his shot (25.5% on 3-pointers) — but the defense is bottom five and leading to losses like the 116-98 thrashing at the hands of the Utah Jazz Thursday.

Young said part of the problem is the Hawks seem a little bored by the regular season, as reported by The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner.

Insert your favorite “reduce the regular season” argument here.

The Hawks jumped out of the gate to a 3-1 start against a softer schedule but have dropped 4-of-5 with losses to quality teams such as Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and now Utah. Throw in some slumping players such as Young,  Kevin Huerter, and Danilo Gallinari and it’s tough to win games.

Trae Young has a point, the adjustment from an upstart that can surprise teams to a team circled on an opponent’s schedule is a big change, and it requires more out of a squad nightly. The Hawks have not brought that on the end of the floor where effort really shows — defense. You know that frustrates coach Nate McMillan.

Things do not get easier for the Hawks, who are heading out on a four-game road trip through the West with the Warriors, Suns, and Nuggets on the docket.

Check out more on the Hawks

LaMelo Ball and Ja Morant in Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets
PBT Podcast: Future NBA stars
Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets
NBA Power Rankings: Miami’s shut-down defense vaults them to top spot
Trae Young in Atlanta Hawks-Washington Wizards
Hawks, Wizards set NBA record by making all 45 of their free throws