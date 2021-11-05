Former All-Star Deron Williams to box on Jake Paul undercard Dec. 18

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was a time, 10-12 years ago, when there was a legitimate debate whether Deron Williams or Chris Paul was the better point guard. Williams was a three-time All-Star averaging 20.1 points and 10.3 assists for the Jazz back in 2011, and he has gold medals from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics hanging on his wall.

Williams has been out of the NBA since 2017, and what has he been up to? Boxing.

Williams will fight on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida, fight promotor Most Valuable Promotions told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi this week. Showtime is broadcasting this.

A source told CBS Sports that former NFL running back Frank Gore likely will be Williams’ opponent. Williams, 37, is 6’3″ and his playing weight was 200 pounds.

Williams is part owner of and trains at the Fortis MMA gym in Dallas.

Deron Williams was not known as a player who got in a lot of fights, except with coach Jerry Sloan.

YouTube/social media sensation Paul has carefully selected his fights and this time takes on Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight champ Tyson Fury. Tommy is a reality television star from Love Island in the UK.