Report: LeBron James out at least a week with abdominal injury

By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT
LeBron James in Lakers Rockets at Staples
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
LeBron James can still beat everyone in transition and get up for a reverse slam.

But at 36, he can’t necessarily play the following week.

Mike Trudell of the Lakers:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Lakers barely beat the Rockets with LeBron. Though the Thunder are even less imposing, the schedule naturally toughens after that.

Los Angeles’ schedule the next week:

  • Tonight: vs. Thunder
  • Saturday: at Trail Blazers
  • Monday: vs. Hornets
  • Wednesday: vs. Heat

The most important thing for the Lakers is LeBron peaking in the playoffs. A weeklong November injury could just be a blip.

But it’d also help Los Angeles to secure a higher postseason seed. With so many new players, the Lakers must develop chemistry, too.

So, this injury, though minor-sounding, is still a setback.

