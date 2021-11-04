Report: LeBron James out at least a week with abdominal injury

LeBron James can still beat everyone in transition and get up for a reverse slam.
But at 36, he can’t necessarily play the following week.
Mike Trudell of the Lakers:
Injury updates for tonight vs. OKC:
– LeBron is out (Rectus Abdominis strain)
– Dwight Howard (neck) is probable
– Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is probable
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 4, 2021
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2021
The Lakers barely beat the Rockets with LeBron. Though the Thunder are even less imposing, the schedule naturally toughens after that.
Los Angeles’ schedule the next week:
- Tonight: vs. Thunder
- Saturday: at Trail Blazers
- Monday: vs. Hornets
- Wednesday: vs. Heat
The most important thing for the Lakers is LeBron peaking in the playoffs. A weeklong November injury could just be a blip.
But it’d also help Los Angeles to secure a higher postseason seed. With so many new players, the Lakers must develop chemistry, too.
So, this injury, though minor-sounding, is still a setback.