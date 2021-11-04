Report: LeBron James out at least a week with abdominal injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James can still beat everyone in transition and get up for a reverse slam.

But at 36, he can’t necessarily play the following week.

Mike Trudell of the Lakers:

Injury updates for tonight vs. OKC: – LeBron is out (Rectus Abdominis strain)

– Dwight Howard (neck) is probable

– Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is probable — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 4, 2021

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2021

The Lakers barely beat the Rockets with LeBron. Though the Thunder are even less imposing, the schedule naturally toughens after that.

Los Angeles’ schedule the next week:

Tonight: vs. Thunder

Saturday: at Trail Blazers

Monday: vs. Hornets

Wednesday: vs. Heat

The most important thing for the Lakers is LeBron peaking in the playoffs. A weeklong November injury could just be a blip.

But it’d also help Los Angeles to secure a higher postseason seed. With so many new players, the Lakers must develop chemistry, too.

So, this injury, though minor-sounding, is still a setback.