Kings center Richaun Holmes didn’t get the $55 million contract reporting initially indicated this summer.
Now, based on precedent, Holmes stands to lose some of his $46,522,560 deal to a fine.
Holmes got ejected from Sacramento’s win over the Pelicans last night for a pair of technical fouls early in the third quarter – the first for arguing a foul call, the second for throwing his headband into the stands.
NBC Sports California:
Richaun Holmes was ejected from the game after throwing his headband pic.twitter.com/ZpxjTFk1zl
— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 4, 2021
Holmes has played excellently this season. That the Kings still rallied for a 112-99 victory without him is let another letdown for New Orleans.