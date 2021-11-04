Kings’ Richaun Holmes gets ejected for arguing call, throwing headband into stands (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
Richaun Holmes in New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Kings center Richaun Holmes didn’t get the $55 million contract reporting initially indicated this summer.

Now, based on precedent, Holmes stands to lose some of his $46,522,560 deal to a fine.

Holmes got ejected from Sacramento’s win over the Pelicans last night for a pair of technical fouls early in the third quarter – the first for arguing a foul call, the second for throwing his headband into the stands.

NBC Sports California:

Holmes has played excellently this season. That the Kings still rallied for a 112-99 victory without him is let another letdown for New Orleans.

