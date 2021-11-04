Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kings center Richaun Holmes didn’t get the $55 million contract reporting initially indicated this summer.

Now, based on precedent, Holmes stands to lose some of his $46,522,560 deal to a fine.

Holmes got ejected from Sacramento’s win over the Pelicans last night for a pair of technical fouls early in the third quarter – the first for arguing a foul call, the second for throwing his headband into the stands.

NBC Sports California:

Richaun Holmes was ejected from the game after throwing his headband pic.twitter.com/ZpxjTFk1zl — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 4, 2021

Holmes has played excellently this season. That the Kings still rallied for a 112-99 victory without him is let another letdown for New Orleans.