Karl-Anthony Towns denies liking #FreeKAT Tweet, says he was hacked

Karl-Anthony Towns is on the list of superstar/franchise cornerstone players other teams are monitoring in case he wants to push his way out of Minnesota (in his eighth season but has been in just one playoff series and is on a contract that runs out in 2024). While there have been rumors of discontent between Towns and the organization in the past, neither he nor his representatives have ever asked for a trade, and he has talked about staying in Minnesota his entire career.

Then on Wednesday night he liked a Tweet with the hashtag #FreeKAT in it.

That led to some freaking out in Minnesota, but Towns says it was not him and he was hacked.

Just changed my password. We solid on here now 🔒 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) November 4, 2021

From Dane Moore:

Karl-Anthony Towns on his Twitter being hacked, liking a "#FreeKAT" tweet: pic.twitter.com/t77e2bBiXi — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 4, 2021

Decide for yourself if he was hacked, but it would not be Town’s style to like a Tweet such as this.

After starting 3-1 (with a couple wins against the Pelicans and one against the Bucks), the Timberwolves have dropped three straight, and next week head out on a rough West Coast road swing. The Timberwolves have had a top-10 defense to start the season, with KAT as the anchor, but the offense is bottom 10 despite Towns and second-year star Anthony Edwards.

If Minnesota struggles this season and misses the playoffs the rumblings around Towns are bound to get louder. However, for now, the trade speculation is just that.