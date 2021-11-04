Do not try to sell Anthony Edwards on chunky peanut butter he is team creamy all the way

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT
0 Comments

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are a big thing around the NBA. Really big. They are in every locker room.

In one of the NBA’s “this or that” segments meant to help fans get to know players, Timberwolves’ second-year star Anthony Edwards came down on the side of creamy peanut butter over crunchy.

That video played in the Target Center during the Timberwolves’ loss to the Clippers Thursday, which led to postgame questions about peanut butter — and Edwards doubled down on team creamy and wants nothing to do with crunchy. He’s never even tried crunchy.

Personally, big team crunchy. I want the texture, the crunch, and I have no use for creamy peanut butter. Don’t ever use it. That said, I get it’s a texture thing.

Why do I feel like this is the next Triscuit vs. Wheat Thin debate? (#TeamTriscuit all the way)

