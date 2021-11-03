Report: Ben Simmons tells Morey he is still not ready to return to action

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And the latest Ben Simmons update is… nothing has really changed.

The 76ers have been frustrated not getting any updates from Simmons, who is out and has told the team he is not mentally ready to play. Philadelphia has offered assistance to Simmons, but he has chosen to work with the NBPA (players’ union) mental health people. The 76ers feel they were in the dark.

Which led Daryl Morey to approach Simmons and ask how things are going, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: 76ers president Daryl Morey approached All-Star Ben Simmons today about his return to game action, but Simmons restated that he is not yet mentally ready to play and is continuing to seek professional help. There’s no timetable on Simmons‘ return to the floor. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2021

Team officials have been supportive and have wanted to receive feedback from Simmons on his process. The 76ers have not requested specifics about Simmons‘ discussions with professionals, sources said. https://t.co/UUXZIaveQH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2021

All of this is the status quo, the situation we have been in for weeks.

Simmons requested a trade this offseason but Morey was seeking a “difference maker” player in return, and none were offered, so no deal was made. Simmons held out at first, but with Simmons still having four guaranteed years on his contract (including this one), Morey is not feeling pressure to make a deal just to get it done (especially with the 76er off to a 5-2 start this season). Because Simmons is around the organization and out for mental health reasons, the 76ers are no longer fining him.

Trade talks around Simmons remain quiet according to league sources, and likely will remain that way until we get closer to Dec. 15 (when most players who signed this summer can be traded).

So to recap: Ben Simmons remains out and not mentally ready to play (plus is getting back treatment). The 76ers would like more from Simmons — both information and, eventually, on the court. Morey and Simmons are waiting for the trade market to shake out. And the sun rises in the East. It’s the same thing every day.