Chris Paul moves past Mark Jackson, Steve Nash into third all-time in assists

By Kurt HelinNov 3, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
The Point God just passed a couple of legends on his way up the ladder.

Chris Paul dished out 18 assists in the Suns’ win over the Pelicans Tuesday night, and in the process passed Mark Jackson and Hall of Famer Steve Nash into third on the all-time assists list in the NBA.

It was a bonus for Paul that one of his best friends in the world, Willie Green, now the Pelicans’ coach, was in the building for the moment. Green was teammates with Paul in New Orleans and with the Los Angeles Clippers, then Green was an assistant coach with the Suns when Paul was there (Green left to take over the Pelicans coaching job this season).

Reaching this milestone clearly meant a lot to Paul.

The only people above Paul on the assist list now are Jason Kidd and John Stockton, but it will be a challenge for CP3 to play long enough to catch either of them. Still, Paul is already in some rarified air with this achievement.

Paul’s assists helped lead the Suns from 20 down to beat the Pelicans 112-100.

