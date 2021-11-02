Report: Ricky Rubio was displeased about being traded to Cavaliers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ricky Rubio sounded completely disenchanted with the Timberwolves last season.

Rubio, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

“We have to build good habits from day one, and I don’t think we are in the right way, to be honest,” Rubio said after the 118-99 loss to Phoenix on Sunday night dropped them to 7-28 on the season. “I can be here and be positive like we’re trying to be and it’s OK. But we have the worst record in the league. We lost way too many games by 20-plus, and I don’t feel like this is building something. It’s hard. You always have to take positive things and of course, we want to get better, but at one point we got to start wanting to change something, and it’s not happening.”

Rubio probably didn’t mind getting traded after the season. But to the Cavaliers?

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Ricky Rubio, from what I understand, was not thrilled about being traded to Cleveland.

Rubio is a true professional. He’s playing a key role as the Cavs backup point guard and mentoring his younger teammates. He needn’t love his situation to make the most of it.

The Cavaliers have even gotten off to a surprisingly strong 4-4 start. Presumably, their dismal outlook was the biggest reason he didn’t want to join them.

If the Cleveland regresses toward expectations, perhaps Rubio will show more frustration. He got blunt in Minnesota, after all.